Friday, September 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Eight held with 6kg Hashish, alcoholic liquid

Agencies
September 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Muzaffargarh police contin­ued the crackdown on drug peddlers and bootleggers on the orders of DPO Syed Hus­nain Haidar and arrested eight accused yielding recovery of over six kilograms of Hashish and 195 litres of alcoholic liq­uid during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesman said that PS City Kot Addu SHO Azhar Haidar, leading a team, arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over three kilograms of Hashish from their possession. Six more accused were arrest­ed from other parts of the district and over three kilo­grams of Hashish and 195 li­tres of alcoholic liquid were recovered from them. All the eight accused were put in the lock-up. DPO said that police would continue oper­ations against drug dealers to eliminate the menace of narcotics from society.

NMU GIRL STUDENTS HOSTEL TO HAVE GYM SOON

Nishtar Medical Univer­sity is planning to construct a gym in girls hostels for stu­dent fitness and exercise.

Kashmiris renew pledge to continue Syed Ali Gilani’s mission

A meeting under the chairmanship of NMU Pro VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, on Thursday discussed the feasibility of the project.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1693460416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023