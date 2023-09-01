Elections to be announced after completion of delimitation process in mid December: CEC

ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commis­sioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja yesterday assured that the ECP is making allout efforts to squeeze the process of delimitation of constit­uencies to immediately announce the election schedule.

“The ongoing sched­ules for delimitation are supposed to be complet­ed within 120 days by December 14, 2023, but the commission is trying to squeeze the duration of process and after that would immediately an­nounce election schedule,” the ECP Chairman said this in a consultative meeting with delegations of PML-Q and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan here.

The meetings were chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Members of the Election Commission, Secretary ECP and other senior officers also attend­ed the meeting. The CEC also re­iterated the Commission’s dedi­cation to transparent and lawful constituencies delimitation and conduct of elections.

From Tehreek-e-Labbaik Paki­stan, Chaudhry Rizwan, Muham­mad Qasim, Zia ur Rahman, and Chaudhry Azhar attended the meeting. Meanwhile, from Pa­kistan Muslim League (Q), Mu­hammad Tariq Hussain, Farukh Khan, Ghulam Mustafa, Rizwan Sadiq, and Hafiz Aqeel Jalil were present in the meeting. Teh­reek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s del­egation briefed the ECP that in Islamabad’s Local Government elections, the government in­creased the number of Union Councils from 50 to 101, and lat­er to 125. They viewed this as a negative move, which led to the cancellation of elections, and ex­pressed their reluctance to grant such authority to the govern­ment. They suggested that union councils in Pakistan should be empowered for a better local government system.

They also emphasized the need for removal of deceased voters from voter list and opposed ap­pointing Returning Officers from judiciary due to their limited fo­cus on election affairs.

They proposed improvement in election monitoring to ensure transparency and expressed their willingness to complete elections within 90 days, even if constituency delimitation is re­quired. They stressed the need to enhance peace and stability before the elections. The Chief Election Commissioner stat­ed that under Article 140-A, the Election Commission has the re­sponsibility to conduct elections in accordance with the local gov­ernment laws of the provinces.

The CEC said this process is on­going on a permanent basis. The Election Commission will also monitor electoral campaigns and expenditures systematically. For this purpose, all arrangements have been completed, he added.

The CEC mentioned that to ensure peace and security, the services of the police, along with the armed forces and oth­er law enforcement agencies, will be obtained.

He said the Election Commis­sion will also consult with par­ties on the code of conduct.

The Chief Election Commis­sioner stated that legislation is needed on some party propos­als, and the Election Commis­sion will play its role in this re­gard, expecting political parties to do the same.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Q) delegation endorsed the Election Commission’s decision on the new constituency delim­itation. They emphasized that a new delimitation was necessary based on the released census re­sults to ensure fairness.