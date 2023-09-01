Elections to be announced after completion of delimitation process in mid December: CEC

ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja yesterday assured that the ECP is making allout efforts to squeeze the process of delimitation of constituencies to immediately announce the election schedule.
“The ongoing schedules for delimitation are supposed to be completed within 120 days by December 14, 2023, but the commission is trying to squeeze the duration of process and after that would immediately announce election schedule,” the ECP Chairman said this in a consultative meeting with delegations of PML-Q and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan here.
The meetings were chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Members of the Election Commission, Secretary ECP and other senior officers also attended the meeting. The CEC also reiterated the Commission’s dedication to transparent and lawful constituencies delimitation and conduct of elections.
From Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Chaudhry Rizwan, Muhammad Qasim, Zia ur Rahman, and Chaudhry Azhar attended the meeting. Meanwhile, from Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Muhammad Tariq Hussain, Farukh Khan, Ghulam Mustafa, Rizwan Sadiq, and Hafiz Aqeel Jalil were present in the meeting. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s delegation briefed the ECP that in Islamabad’s Local Government elections, the government increased the number of Union Councils from 50 to 101, and later to 125. They viewed this as a negative move, which led to the cancellation of elections, and expressed their reluctance to grant such authority to the government. They suggested that union councils in Pakistan should be empowered for a better local government system.
They also emphasized the need for removal of deceased voters from voter list and opposed appointing Returning Officers from judiciary due to their limited focus on election affairs.
They proposed improvement in election monitoring to ensure transparency and expressed their willingness to complete elections within 90 days, even if constituency delimitation is required. They stressed the need to enhance peace and stability before the elections. The Chief Election Commissioner stated that under Article 140-A, the Election Commission has the responsibility to conduct elections in accordance with the local government laws of the provinces.
The CEC said this process is ongoing on a permanent basis. The Election Commission will also monitor electoral campaigns and expenditures systematically. For this purpose, all arrangements have been completed, he added.
The CEC mentioned that to ensure peace and security, the services of the police, along with the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies, will be obtained.
He said the Election Commission will also consult with parties on the code of conduct.
The Chief Election Commissioner stated that legislation is needed on some party proposals, and the Election Commission will play its role in this regard, expecting political parties to do the same.
The Pakistan Muslim League (Q) delegation endorsed the Election Commission’s decision on the new constituency delimitation. They emphasized that a new delimitation was necessary based on the released census results to ensure fairness.