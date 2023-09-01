Establishment of Mines and Minerals Committees at district levels across Punjab ordered

LAHORE - To im­prove the functioning of Mines and Minerals department Chief Minister Punjab and minister for mines and minerals has ordered the establishment of Mines and Minerals Committees at district levels across Punjab district on the suggestion of Babar Aman Babar, Secretary, Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab. Talking about the formation of the committees, Secretary MMD said that the notification for the formation of District Mines and Minerals Committees has also been issued on the instructions of the Chief Secretary Punjab. “These committees will consist of Deputy Commissioner, Dis­trict Police Officer, District Pros­ecutor and Deputy/Assistant Director of the Minerals Depart­ment. The committees will work under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner of each district”. He said. “These com­mittees will take steps to pre­vent illegal mining of minerals. Formulation of the mineral de­velopment program at the district level is included in the affairs of this committee”, he added. District Mines and Minerals Committees will also make recommendations to bring investment in the mineral sector at the district level”, he said.