Establishment of new King Edward Medical University research center announced

LAHORE - The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram Thursday announced the es­tablishment of a new King Edward Medical University re­search center. Dr. Shehla Jave­dAkram, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Asghar Naqi, Prof. Shahzad, Prof. Saira Afzal, Prof. Asma, Dr. Ghazala Butt, Dr. Fawad, Dr. Sadia Rafiq, Dr. Uzmi Malik, Registrar Prof. Riasat Ali and other faculty members partici­pated. The caretaker provin­cial health minister Dr. Javed Akram took a detailed review of the measures for the new King Edward Research Center. The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram also visited the souvenir shop, the existing research center, under construction cafeteria and li­brary, student facilitation cen­ter and other departments. On this occasion, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram also ordered screening of Anarkali traders. The caretaker provin­cial health minister Dr. Javed Akram said that the main pur­pose of establishing a medical university is to conduct modern research to protect the society from dangerous diseases. The initiative of the King Edward Research Center at the historic King Edward Medical Univer­sity is very welcome and beau­tiful, he added. To ensure clean water and health of children under five years of age on be­half of the King Edward Medical University, excellent ideas and research are presented. The faculty and students of King Edward Medical University are doing excellent research. Clini­cal trials will be the main com­ponent of every research. The license of the products based on modern research of King Edward Medical University will be approved. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javid Karam direct­ed other medical universities of Punjab to pay special attention to modern research. Vice Chan­cellor King Edward Medical Uni­versity Prof. Dr. Mahmood. Ayaz said that according to the vi­sion of the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram, special attention is being paid to modern research in King Edward Medical University. Modern research has become very important to save the new generation from dangerous dis­eases. Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz said that the students of King Edward Medical Universi­ty have always made a name for Pakistan in modern research.