Establishment of new King Edward Medical University research center announced

LAHORE - The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram Thursday announced the establishment of a new King Edward Medical University research center. Dr. Shehla JavedAkram, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Asghar Naqi, Prof. Shahzad, Prof. Saira Afzal, Prof. Asma, Dr. Ghazala Butt, Dr. Fawad, Dr. Sadia Rafiq, Dr. Uzmi Malik, Registrar Prof. Riasat Ali and other faculty members participated. The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram took a detailed review of the measures for the new King Edward Research Center. The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram also visited the souvenir shop, the existing research center, under construction cafeteria and library, student facilitation center and other departments. On this occasion, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram also ordered screening of Anarkali traders. The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram said that the main purpose of establishing a medical university is to conduct modern research to protect the society from dangerous diseases. The initiative of the King Edward Research Center at the historic King Edward Medical University is very welcome and beautiful, he added. To ensure clean water and health of children under five years of age on behalf of the King Edward Medical University, excellent ideas and research are presented. The faculty and students of King Edward Medical University are doing excellent research. Clinical trials will be the main component of every research. The license of the products based on modern research of King Edward Medical University will be approved. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javid Karam directed other medical universities of Punjab to pay special attention to modern research. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mahmood. Ayaz said that according to the vision of the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram, special attention is being paid to modern research in King Edward Medical University. Modern research has become very important to save the new generation from dangerous diseases. Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz said that the students of King Edward Medical University have always made a name for Pakistan in modern research.