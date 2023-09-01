Friday, September 01, 2023
Four robbers killed in police ‘encounter’

Our Staff Reporter
September 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -  Four robbers including Sul­tan alias Sher, who had killed a policeman during a raid, were killed by police during an ‘en­counter’. 

Four days ago, the Cantt police had raided a Bhagao Pindi vil­lage to arrest an accused named in an FIR. Police constable Inza­mamul Haq was martyred dur­ing the raid. 

The robbers killed during po­lice encounter were Javed alias Jeeda, Ashraf alias Talir and Ad­nan Munawar. The robbers were wanted by police in several seri­ous cases like robbery and theft.

Meanwhile, six robbers on two motorcycles snatched a mo­torcycle and looted cash from a citizen at gunpoint in the Sa­trah Chowk area. The police party chased the accused. Near the highway bridge on Wadala Road, the robbers opened fire on police party when they encoun­tered the police team. However, the robbers managed to escape taking cover of the firing.

Kashmiris renew pledge to continue Syed Ali Gilani’s mission

LAND ALLOTTED FOR SURGICAL CITY

Group leader of Surgical As­sociation Jahangir Bajwa and Chairman Hasan Yusuf have said that Small Industries State Corporation has allotted land for Surgical City near Sahuwala area of Sambaryal Tehsil of Si­alkot on 798 kanals of land of different categories. 

There will be five different categories of 385 plots. Catego­ry A consists of 55 plots consist­ing of 4 kanals, Category B con­sists of 65 plots consisting of 2 kanals, Category C consists of 85 plots of one kanal, Category D consists of 80 plots of 10 marlas, Category E consists of 5 mar­las. There will be 100 plots for which the government has also allocated funds where the work has been started.

Our Staff Reporter

