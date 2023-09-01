Four robbers killed in police ‘encounter’

SIALKOT - Four robbers including Sultan alias Sher, who had killed a policeman during a raid, were killed by police during an ‘encounter’.
Four days ago, the Cantt police had raided a Bhagao Pindi village to arrest an accused named in an FIR. Police constable Inzamamul Haq was martyred during the raid.
The robbers killed during police encounter were Javed alias Jeeda, Ashraf alias Talir and Adnan Munawar. The robbers were wanted by police in several serious cases like robbery and theft.
Meanwhile, six robbers on two motorcycles snatched a motorcycle and looted cash from a citizen at gunpoint in the Satrah Chowk area. The police party chased the accused. Near the highway bridge on Wadala Road, the robbers opened fire on police party when they encountered the police team. However, the robbers managed to escape taking cover of the firing.
LAND ALLOTTED FOR SURGICAL CITY
Group leader of Surgical Association Jahangir Bajwa and Chairman Hasan Yusuf have said that Small Industries State Corporation has allotted land for Surgical City near Sahuwala area of Sambaryal Tehsil of Sialkot on 798 kanals of land of different categories.
There will be five different categories of 385 plots. Category A consists of 55 plots consisting of 4 kanals, Category B consists of 65 plots consisting of 2 kanals, Category C consists of 85 plots of one kanal, Category D consists of 80 plots of 10 marlas, Category E consists of 5 marlas. There will be 100 plots for which the government has also allocated funds where the work has been started.