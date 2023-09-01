Four robbers killed in police ‘encounter’

SIALKOT - Four robbers including Sul­tan alias Sher, who had killed a policeman during a raid, were killed by police during an ‘en­counter’.

Four days ago, the Cantt police had raided a Bhagao Pindi vil­lage to arrest an accused named in an FIR. Police constable Inza­mamul Haq was martyred dur­ing the raid.

The robbers killed during po­lice encounter were Javed alias Jeeda, Ashraf alias Talir and Ad­nan Munawar. The robbers were wanted by police in several seri­ous cases like robbery and theft.

Meanwhile, six robbers on two motorcycles snatched a mo­torcycle and looted cash from a citizen at gunpoint in the Sa­trah Chowk area. The police party chased the accused. Near the highway bridge on Wadala Road, the robbers opened fire on police party when they encoun­tered the police team. However, the robbers managed to escape taking cover of the firing.

LAND ALLOTTED FOR SURGICAL CITY

Group leader of Surgical As­sociation Jahangir Bajwa and Chairman Hasan Yusuf have said that Small Industries State Corporation has allotted land for Surgical City near Sahuwala area of Sambaryal Tehsil of Si­alkot on 798 kanals of land of different categories.

There will be five different categories of 385 plots. Catego­ry A consists of 55 plots consist­ing of 4 kanals, Category B con­sists of 65 plots consisting of 2 kanals, Category C consists of 85 plots of one kanal, Category D consists of 80 plots of 10 marlas, Category E consists of 5 mar­las. There will be 100 plots for which the government has also allocated funds where the work has been started.