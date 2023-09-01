Free medical camp organised in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD- A free medical camp was organised in Qasimabad with the collective efforts of the Red Crescent, civil society, senior citizens, SAFCO, and philanthropists. Pediatricians, gynecologists, dermatologists, dentists, and specialists of different diseases treated a large number of patients free of cost and gave them free medicines. Founder and CEO of SAFCO Suleman G Abro said that businessmen and philanthropists should pay attention to the Red Crescent Hospital Qasimabad and participate in such charity events so that deserving people could benefit maximally. On the occasion, senior citizens Usman Memon, Suleman G Abro, Shuhrat Khatoon, and others visited the camp and appreciated the services of MS Red Crescent Hospital Dr Gul Memon, Dr Khadim Hussain, Dr Lal Khan Leghari and other doctors, they also assured their full support for organising such medical camps in future.