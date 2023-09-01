Gold rate increases by Rs3,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD- The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs3,400 on Thursday and was sold at Rs239,800 as compared to its sale at Rs235,400 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,915 to Rs205,590 from Rs202,675 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 kar­at went up to Rs188,457 from Rs185,785, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers As­sociation reported. The price per tola silver in­creased by Rs50 and was sold at Rs.2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,486.28.