Governor calls for enhancing economic cooperation with US

LAHORE - Newly-appointed United States (US) Consul General in La­hore Kristin K. Hawkins called on Governor Punjab Mu­hammad Balighur Rehman and discussed education, trade, climate change and Jaranwala incident during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Thursday. The Punjab Gover­nor welcomed the incumbent Consul General Ms. Hawkins to Lahore and expressed his best wishes for her successful tenure. US Consulate Lahore’s Political and Economic Chief Nickolas Katsakis was also present during the meeting. Mu­hammad Balighur Rehman hailed the role of former Consul General William K. Makaneole in the passage of legislation to declare Punjab and California as sister states. He stressed the need for enhancing cooperation in the trade, agriculture and climate sectors between both the countries. He also con­demned the incidents of torching of houses of the Christian commu­nity and desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala. He said that Muslims embraced their Chris­tian brethren after the incident and opened doors of their houses and mosques for them.He said the Punjab government restored the damaged churches and handed them over in a better condition than before, adding the government gave compensation to the effectees to repair their homes.Balighur Rehman said the whole nation was unani­mous that there was no place for such incidents of intolerance and hatred in the society, adding that people from all walks of life have condemned these despicable happenings.He further said that he, as chancellor of public sector universities, had formed seven consortia at the universities including one on cli­mate change, adding US and Pakistani universities could work on common projects to fight challenges of climate change. The Punjab Governor also informed the US diplomat of the prob­lems faced by the businessmen and students in getting the US visa and sought her role in redressal of the problem.