Gwadar Safe City Project on upward trajectory

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development, the Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase I) has seen substantial progress with the establishment of the Project Management Unit (PMU) and the submission of technical and financial feasibility reports, all under the framework of the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2025.

With an estimated cost of Rs 3,325.6 million, the Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase I) is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Homes and Tribal Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology under the Government of Balochistan. Key aspects of the project include the installation of optical fiber cables spanning up to 190 kilometers and the placement of multipurpose cameras at 411 locations.

Abdul Razzaq, Gwadar Development Authority’s Deputy Director of Town Planning, informed Gwadar Pro that the project, which has been long overdue for completion, is now expected to be expedited.

It aims to cover the entirety of Gwadar City, encompassing vital buildings, roads, neighborhoods, the airport, bus stands, parking areas, educational institutions, health centers, and other government infrastructure.

An official from the Ministry of Homes and Tribal Affairs also shared with Gwadar Pro that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in January 2022 between the Chief Operating Officer of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Project Director of Gwadar Safe City.

As per the agreement, a technical team from PSCA will visit the Gwadar Safe City project to assist the installation of Safe Cities Cameras, Networking and Communication, and the establishment of a Command Center.

Additionally, the PSCA will offer guidance on technical requirements for all pivotal roles within the Gwadar Safe City project. The official further mentioned that apart from the Gwadar Safe City Project, GPA is advancing another security initiative aimed at high-tech protection and surveillance of Gwadar Port, Gwadar Free Zone South, and Gwadar Free Zone North.

To date, around Rs 252 million have been allocated by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for this endeavor. Technical assessments and feasibility studies are currently in progress, with GPA enlisting the services of RESCO Pvt to develop a comprehensive model for the project’s implementation.

Jahangir Sabir, a local travel agent in Gwadar, emphasized the importance of both security projects, considering Gwadar’s anticipated economic output, which is projected to surpass $30 billion. “These projects serve as an insurance policy for the forthcoming developments in the tourism sector, hotel industry, recreational sites, and expansive shopping plazas,” he added.