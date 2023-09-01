Friday, September 01, 2023
Hamilton set to race into his 40s with Mercedes 

Agencies
September 01, 2023
MONZA - Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had never been hun­grier to win after agreeing a new deal to race on with Mercedes until the end of 2025, and into his 40s. Mer­cedes also confirmed fellow- Briton George Russell as his team mate for both seasons. No financial details were giv­en. Some media reports have suggested the deal could be worth 50 million pounds a year ($63.41 million) for Hamilton, while others spoke of substantially more. That would put Hamilton on a lev­el with Red Bull’s dominant double world champion Max Verstappen as the highest-paid drivers.

