Friday, September 01, 2023
Health Dept issues dengue alert

September 01, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   As temperatures begin to drop, the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a dengue fever alert for sensitive districts in the province on Thursday.

The reported dengue cases in various districts are as follows: Peshawar 22, Mardan 13, Swabi 9, Chitral Lower 7, Bajaur 6, Kohat 4, Nowshera 3, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Abbottabad, and Lower Dir 2 each, and Battagram, Hangu, Tor Ghar, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu with one case each.

Most cases have been reported from Peshawar and Mardan districts, according to a recent report. The situation is being closely monitored in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the tribal districts.

The Health Department has issued directives to all district health officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to proactively take measures for dengue virus control in their respective areas.

