UKRAINE - Six Ukrainian soldiers were killed when two military helicopters crashed on a combat mission in the country’s east, state in­vestigators said Thursday. The crashes took place Tues­day in the Kramatorsk district of the eastern Donetsk region. the State Bureau of Investiga­tion (SBI) did not give details on what happened. “Two Mi-8 military helicopters crashed during a combat mission. Six servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died,” the SBI said in a statement.