Home minister orders foolproof security for Chehlum processions

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Home and Prisons Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz on Thursday constituted a committee comprising Sector Commander, Sindh Rangers, DIG South, DIG East and DIG Traffic to keep close liaison with the top leadership of Shiite school of thought for ensuring security and traffic arrangements, particularly on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

He formed the committee during a meeting with a delegation of the Shiite school of thought in his office. The delegation was led by Allama Nisar Qalandari, Vice President Jafaria Alliance. Other members of the delegation included Allama Hasan Masoudi, Vice President of Jafaria Alliance, Shabbar Raza, General Secretary of Jafaria Alliance, Sarwar Ali of Pak Muharram, Shah Hassan Naqvi of Safinatul Momineen Trust, Shah Najaf Bargah, Shamsul Hasan of Organisation of Azza, Shahzad Rizvi of Organisation of Azza, Ali Hussain of MWM, Ghayur Ali of Pak Hydari scouts and others.

Mr Haris said that the Constitution of Pakistan gives a complete freedom to all religions and schools of thought in the country to perform religious rituals, and in this regard, the caretaker government was taking concrete steps for ensuring the rights to all schools of thoughts.

“Extraordinary security measures will be ensured on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain. Security at main processions and assembly venues will be made foolproof and coordinated in consultation with the organisers,” he added.

On this occasion, he also issued instructions to the IGP Sindh and said that security and peace should be ensured in relation to the Chehlum and all resources should be utilised to maintain the atmosphere of unity.

While giving further instructions, he said that alongwith increasing intelligence, all security measures must be ensured at the religious places of the minority community. “Police patrolling around central masajids, imam bargahs, shrines, police mobile/ motorcycle patrolling, inspection of entry and exit points must also be ensured,” he added.