IGP Dr Usman Anwar distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children with dif­ferent physical disabilities. In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar said that 40 more children of police employees will be given wheelchairs with the support of a private orga­nization. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Po­lice will provide wheelchairs to physically challenged children of police employees across Pun­jab in collaboration with a pri­vate organization (Milestone). Priority measures are being taken for the treatment of spe­cial children. As many as 15000 rupees monthly stipend is also being given to the physically challenged children of police employees. He expressed these views while addressing a cer­emony of to distributed wheel­chairs among special children of police employees at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar said that he is grate­ful for the support of Shafiqur Rehman, a private organization for providing electric wheel­chairs. In the event, wheelchairs have been given to the children of police officers posted in vari­ous units and districts including Special Protection Unit, PHP. The parents of the children thanked the Chief Punjab Police for providing wheelchairs. Ad­ditional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Mu­hammad Salahuddin, DIG Head­quarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers attended the event.

IGP INAUGURATES POLICE ANIMAL RESCUE CENTER

Punjab Police has formally inaugurated the first Police Ani­mal Rescue Center in Lahore for the treatment and rehabilita­tion of helpless, injured and sick animals. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inaugurated the Police Animal Rescue Center (PARC) established in partnership with a private organization. Police Animal Rescue Center helpline 03192646257 has also been ac­tivated. The center has been es­tablished in collaboration with Punjab Police and Animal Rights Activism (JFK). JFK CEO Zufshan Anoushe along with senior offi­cers of Punjab Police was pres­ent at the event. Dr. Usman An­war further said that the police animal rescue center will have veterinary doctors, ambulance, rescue staff and police team. He added that the mobile app of Police Animal Rescue Center will contain data of veterinary doctors and centers and other details to provide immediate help to animals in distress. JFK CEO ZufshanAnoushe said that volunteers will do internship in the police animal rescue center while a wide animal rescue sys­tem will be activated across the city. While speaking, IG Punjab further said that the Police Ani­mal Rescue Center will play an important role in the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless and injured animals. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also answered the questions asked by the media representatives. Senior officers including DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Op­erations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, CTO Mustansar Feroze, SP Model Town and ASP Syeda Shahraba­no were present on the spot.