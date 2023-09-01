IGP Dr Usman Anwar distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children with different physical disabilities. In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 40 more children of police employees will be given wheelchairs with the support of a private organization. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police will provide wheelchairs to physically challenged children of police employees across Punjab in collaboration with a private organization (Milestone). Priority measures are being taken for the treatment of special children. As many as 15000 rupees monthly stipend is also being given to the physically challenged children of police employees. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of to distributed wheelchairs among special children of police employees at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that he is grateful for the support of Shafiqur Rehman, a private organization for providing electric wheelchairs. In the event, wheelchairs have been given to the children of police officers posted in various units and districts including Special Protection Unit, PHP. The parents of the children thanked the Chief Punjab Police for providing wheelchairs. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers attended the event.
IGP INAUGURATES POLICE ANIMAL RESCUE CENTER
Punjab Police has formally inaugurated the first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore for the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless, injured and sick animals. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inaugurated the Police Animal Rescue Center (PARC) established in partnership with a private organization. Police Animal Rescue Center helpline 03192646257 has also been activated. The center has been established in collaboration with Punjab Police and Animal Rights Activism (JFK). JFK CEO Zufshan Anoushe along with senior officers of Punjab Police was present at the event. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the police animal rescue center will have veterinary doctors, ambulance, rescue staff and police team. He added that the mobile app of Police Animal Rescue Center will contain data of veterinary doctors and centers and other details to provide immediate help to animals in distress. JFK CEO ZufshanAnoushe said that volunteers will do internship in the police animal rescue center while a wide animal rescue system will be activated across the city. While speaking, IG Punjab further said that the Police Animal Rescue Center will play an important role in the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless and injured animals. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also answered the questions asked by the media representatives. Senior officers including DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, CTO Mustansar Feroze, SP Model Town and ASP Syeda Shahrabano were present on the spot.