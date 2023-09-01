IHC extends order of not shifting Imaan out of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ex­tended its order of restraining the authorities from shifting human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari outside of the federal capital. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurang­zeb conducted hearing of petitioner Shireen Mazari’s petition wherein she as mother sought bail for her daughter and list of cases against her.

During the hearing, the representative of interior ministry official appeared before the court and Jus­tice Miangul asked from him that whether they had requested the provincial authorities for the details of the cases filed against Imaan. In his response, the representative said that the federal govern­ment cannot give orders to the provinces in such matters. Expressing his surprise over the response, the IHC judge said that what are you saying? We have only asked you to get the information. The as­sistant attorney general (AAG) informed the court that the order was received late and therefore, he sought time from the court. However, Imaan’s law­yer Salman Akram Raja argued that they were afraid she would be arrested from outside Adiala Jail again. The IHC directed the authorities to submit a challan and begin trial while Imaan was in custody and de­ferred the hearing till September 4.