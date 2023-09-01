IHC imposes Rs 25,000 fine on IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thurs­day imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in a case seeking removal of Dr Shireen Mazari’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, in a three-page order, ob­served that the IGP had been directed on Au­gust 2, to file comments within one week but the same were not submit­ted. Similarly, the IGP did not submit answer to the notices issued on August 10, and then August 29. Therefore, the court was imposing fine worth Rs 25,000 on him, and asked him to pay the said amount to the petitioner before the next hearing.