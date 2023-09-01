Friday, September 01, 2023
Immunising kids responsibility of all people: DG Health

Agencies
September 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DG KHAN   -   Di­rector General Health South Punjab, Dr. Mahar M. Iqbal on Thursday said that it was the prime responsibility to immunize kids as they are nation’s future. Speaking at a seminar organized by UNICEF here, he stated that no drive can be successful without the active partici­pation of stakeholders in­cluding media these days. He informed that the Ex­tended Immunization Pro­grammed (EPI) was ensur­ing kid’s health and good future. Additional Director, Ali Mukhtar stated that ac­cess to healthcare facilities was being ensured to citi­zens. UNICEF SBC consul­tant, Aqeel Sarfraz briefed that the first two years of a kid’s life were very impor­tant wherein immunization played a crucial role.

