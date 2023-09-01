JI chief demands elections within 90 days

SUKKUR-Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has said the caretakers could never handle affairs in a country, demanding the elections within 90 days.

Addressing the Sindh High Court Bar Sukkur, he said the prime responsibility of the caretaker government was to cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan in conduct of the national vote and hand over the government to elected representatives of the people.

He sought cooperation of the lawyers for the rule of law, appealing the community to back the shutter down call of the JI against rise in electricity tariff. He said the caretaker government could not raise tariff, announcing that the JI would approach the Supreme Court on the matter.

Earlier, he led the “Peace March” in Shikarpur against the worsening law and order situation, marked by the presence of dacoit gangs and the distressing surge in kidnapping-for-ransom cases. A large number of people participated in the march and shouted slogans against the government which failed to protect them.

Haq called upon the government to take immediate action and ensure the safety and protection of the people of Sindh.

Expressing concern over the problem, he said it had left the people in a state of sleeplessness, as incidents of daily kidnappings and killings were plaguing the region. “Kids, businessmen, traders, people of Hindu community were being kidnapped and the dacoits demand money for their release,” he maintained. He said it seemed the rulers of Sindh protect the dacoits. He raised question over the inaction of the security agencies and police. He held the former government of the PPP accountable for the prevailing situation, emphasising that its 15-year rule over Sindh had failed to deliver the much-needed peace and security to the people.

He urged the law enforcement agencies and security forces to emerge from their inaction and vigorously confront the menace posed by the dacoits.

The JI chief, earlier, also addressed party workers in Sukkur