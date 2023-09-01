Friday, September 01, 2023
Kashmiris renew pledge to continue Syed Ali Gilani’s mission

September 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and organizations paid rich tribute to martyred veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, have reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue his mission till it reached its logical conclusion.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Ali Gilani throughout his life championed the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and advocated the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said that Ali Gilani’s lifelong struggle for the Kashmir cause would be written in golden words in the annals of Kashmir’s history. “His lifelong unwavering struggle and sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir is indeed a proud legacy that will continue to inspire Kashmiris upcoming generations,” he said.

Other APHC leaders including Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Farida Bahenji, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Aaqib and Mrs Mehbooba in their separate statements said the people of Kashmir would always remember Gilani’s commitment, dedication and contribution in the ongoing struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

They said Ali Gillani dedicated his whole life to the Kashmiri people and their right to self-determination. They added that the veteran leader took an uncompromising stance on the Kashmir dispute and became a voice for the voiceless Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK chapter leaders, including Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Shaikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, and Mushtaq Hussain Gilani in their statements issued in Islamabad said that Ali Gilani was a figure of courage and a symbol of steadfastness against oppression and tyranny.

They maintained that the veteran leader’s sacrifices would continue to inspire the oppressed and weak nations of the world whose freedom has been taken away by big countries. They added that “Ali Gilani’s mission and ideas are alive and will remain alive and he will be remembered as a great leader of the past and present century”.

The APHC-AJK leaders also urged the international community and world human rights organizations to force India to stop its state terrorism in IIOJK and to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

