KP universities increase fees to cover expenses

Peshawar - Public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have recently revised their fee structures, implementing significant increases across various categories to meet their financial needs.

According to officials, institutions such as Islamia College University (ICU), Peshawar University, Agriculture University Peshawar, and Khyber Medical University (KMU) have adjusted fees in different areas. An official document from ICU reveals that the university has raised hostel fees to Rs 3,000, while the pre-medical open merit fee has been set at Rs 45,465. Similarly, KMU has also increased examination fees.

It’s worth noting that public sector universities in the province have been grappling with a severe financial crisis. Four major universities, including ICU, Peshawar University, and Agriculture University Peshawar, have recently written to the Chief Minister of KP regarding this issue.

University administrations have stated that they are unable to fulfil the government’s announced 35% raise in salaries and 17% raise in pensions from the 2023 budget due to their constrained finances. They also revealed that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) informed them that instead of salary increases, there would be a reduction in the universities’ budgets.

The universities pointed out that other provinces and federal institutions increased salaries and pensions, while KP universities are facing discrimination.

Official sources indicate that Agricultural University Peshawar has a deficit of Rs 1 billion, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Rs 616 million, Peshawar University Rs 1.413 billion, and Islamia College Rs 81.7 million.