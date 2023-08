KU awards 26 PhD, 100 MPhil degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI-The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi has awarded 26 PhD, 100 MPhil, seven MS (30 Hours Course Work), two MS (Master of Surgery), and one MD (Doctor of Medicine) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The ASRB meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said a spokesperson of KU on Thursday.

The PhD degrees were awarded to Shabbir Ahmed (Applied Economics [AERC]), Sana Aurangzeb, Madiha Sattar, and Rumaisa Zakir (Biochemistry), Muhammad Anas (Chemistry), Salim Saif Ullah (Chemistry [HEJ]), Khaliq Ahmed (Computer Science), Samina Imtiaz, and Khaizran Siddiqui (Genetics), Swaleha Raziullah (History), Syeda Tasneem Zahra (Islamic Learning), Sharmila Faruqui, and Khurram Faizan (Law), Nazish (Marine Biology), Farhana Niazi (Mass Communication), Aiman Fatima, and Rozina Rashid (Microbiology), Muhammad Behroz Naeem Khan (Molecular Medicine [PCMD]), Sumaira Ansari (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Kanwal Iftikhar, and Shireen Sadaruddin (Pharmacology), Nausheen GM (Psychology), Nusrat (Sindhi), Rashid Manzoor (Social Work), Hamida (Sociology), and Shahla (Statistics).

Meanwhile, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Ghulam Abbas, Almas Saleem, Samra Ali, Uroosa Khan, and M Ammar Qureshi (Applied Economics [AERC]), Ayesha Ahmed Soomro, Saher Asif, Samreen Ahmed, and Raisa Rasheed (Biochemistry), Zunaira Imran, Oniba Khalid, and Sidra Kanwal (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Samrah Tariq, Areeba Hyder, Hira Naz, Urooj Rehman, Elsa Saeed, and Mariya Rahi (Botany), Azhar Manzoor (Botany [ISHU]), Hammad Zafar, and Muhammad Adnan Mansuri (Business Administration [KUBS]).