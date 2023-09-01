Friday, September 01, 2023
KU Senate election to be held on Oct 1

STAFF REPORT
September 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The election for two seats to the Senate of the University of Karachi from the constituency of registered graduates will be held on October 1, 2023, in the KU Shaikh Zayed Islamic Research Centre, from 09:30am to 2:30pm. KU Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed, who is also the Returning Officer for the election, announced that the last date for submission of nomination form is September 14, 2023, till 1 pm. He said that nomination forms will be submitted at room number 24 of the old administration building of the university and candidates can also send their papers through mail or courier service. According to him, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is Thursday, September 21, 2023, till 1 pm. He added that the final list will be put on display on the same day by 4 pm.

