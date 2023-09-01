 Kuss wins Vuelta stage six, Martinez snatches red jersey 

MADRID - American Sepp Kuss won a ferocious sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on a superb day for the Jum­bo Visma team as defending champion Remco Evenepoel surrendered the red jersey on Thursday. Kuss attacked from a sizeable lead group on the bru­tal climb to the Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre at the end of the 183km ride from La Vall D’Aixo and blasted to vic­tory. France’s Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) finished 26 seconds behind Kuss in second place to move into the leader’s jersey with compatriot Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich) third. Back down the road, Jumbo Visma’s race favou­rites Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard took the chance to attack Evenepoel on the steep final slopes, finishing 30 seconds ahead of the Belgian who had to dig deep to limit his losses. Belgium’s Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) had said he would be happy to give up the red jersey on the stage for tacti­cal reasons, but what he did not want to do was lose significant time to his main GC rivals. In an unpredictable stage, a huge breakaway group formed fea­turing multiple riders from the powerhouse teams with sev­eral close enough on the overall standings to challenge for the red jersey. The race splintered on the 11.9km climb to the fin­ish featuring gradients of up to 16%, but Kuss roared towards the summit to grab a victory that took the limelight away from his Jumbo Visma team mates Roglic and Vingegaard who finished nearly three min­utes in arrears.