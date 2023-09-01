LHC orders release of Pervez Elahi

Lahore High Court on Friday ordered to release of the former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Former CM of Punjab, Pervez Elahi was produced before the court in the Assets Beyond Means case.

Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC) and ordered to release of the former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Elahi over failing to provide information to the accountability bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son Monis Elahi and other family members.

NAB sources have revealed that an inquiry has also been initiated against Moonis Elahi into the excessive assets case.

A team from NAB Lahore chapter took former CM Pervaiz Elahi from Adiala Jail to appear before the session court in Rawalpindi for transit remand.