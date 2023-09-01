Madad Sindhi vists Mazar-e-Quaid, pays respect to father of the nation

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Madad Ali Sindhi on Thursday visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where he paid his respects and offered Fateha.

The minister laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and also penned his comments in the visitors’ book. In his remarks, the minister paid tribute to Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his struggle to create a separate homeland.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said by following the ideology and sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan could become a prosperous and developed nation.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that as soon as he took over the charge of the Ministry of Education, he started to visit primary schools as for a long time proper attention had not been paid to government schools. He stressed the need to focus on government schools as 80 percent of children belonging to poor communities study in these schools.

While giving a message to the youth of the country, the federal education minister said that education was the only way of development; without it we cannot compete with the increasing pace of the developed world.

Pakistan is a tree under whose shade we all sit and we should work together to make it more shady and green for the coming generations, Madad Ali Sindhi added.

