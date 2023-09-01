NAB KP holds public hearing on complaints

Peshawar - The Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad, conducted an open public hearing on Thursday at the NAB regional office.

The hearing was attended by concerned officers, and approximately 150 complainants had the opportunity to voice their concerns. Prompt decisions on complaints were issued during the hearing.

The complaints spanned various issues, including bribery, criminal breach of trust, cheating the public, and abetment. Notably, many complaints revolved around housing schemes that had failed to deliver on promises, with 69 complaints specifically related to Regi Model Town.

During the hearing, the Director General instructed the Complaint Verification Cell (CVC) to present the housing scheme-related complaints in the upcoming Complaint Scrutiny Meeting. He emphasised the need to take appropriate action and engage with relevant authorities, including the PDA, Commissioner of Peshawar Division, DC Peshawar, DC Khyber, CCPO, FC, Home Department, and Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Director General also directed the CIT (Combined Investigation Team) and Prosecution Wing to investigate housing-related complaints thoroughly, ensuring compliance with the Amended National Accountability Act 2022. Complaints concerning online scams were also addressed, with the DG urging CIT to look into the grievances of complainants.