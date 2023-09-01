PAF releases short documentary in connection with September 1965 war

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary on the courage and bravery of Pakistan Air Force soldiers in connection with the September 1965 war, in which the air battle that took place on 1st September 1965, has been described.
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary on the courage and bravery of Pakistan Air Force soldiers in connection with the September 1965 war, in which the air battle that took place on 1st September 1965, has been described.
Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023