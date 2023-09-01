Pakistan’s climate paradox - low emissions, high vulnerability to climate effects

ISLAMABAD - Country Coordinator of the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF), Syed Shahid Kazmi emphasized that Pakistan’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions is minimal, but the country ranks among the top 10 nations that have been severely impacted by climate change. Talking to APP here on Thursday, Kazmi pointed out that due to the changing climate, Pakistan frequently faces natural disasters, including devastating floods. In times of crisis, he said non-governmental organizations (NGOs) provide substantial support to the Pakistani government. He said that in 2022, the social sector extended a helping hand by contributing $350 million, with $270 million allocated for regions affected by floods. Kazmi highlighted the vital role played by the social sector in assisting 15 million flood-affected individuals through provisions like food, non-food items, shelters, healthcare, and education.

He mentioned that when the Pakistani government advocated for climate justice on the global stage, the social sector echoed this message through international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) situated in various countries’ capitals. “This stance received backing from INGOs during the Geneva Donors Conference as well,” he added.

In the year 2022 alone, he said that PHF had been engaged in 400 projects, with 250 of those projects focused on flood responses. He said that ongoing development work continues in districts of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab, encompassing areas like health, education, and food security.

He said that INGOs not only foster global knowledge and expertise but also empower local communities through financial aid and service delivery.

Kazmi also highlighted that as of 2023, INGOs have generated over ten thousand jobs. He said that tireless efforts of the social sector have benefitted approximately fifteen million recipients of humanitarian aid.

He said that funds from the social sector positively impact fifteen to twenty million individuals annually, covering various demographics such as children, women, and transgender individuals.