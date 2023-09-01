Pakpattan police arrest 764 drug peddlers, recover drugs worth Rs45m

LAHORE - The Pakpattan police arrested 764 drug peddlers and recov­ered drugs worth 45 million during the last four months.

According to the spokesman, on the direction of IG Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar, the police during the grand opera­tions against drug peddlers in the district seized 433 kg hash­ish, 84 kg opium, 4 kg herion, 52 grams ice, 9,291 liters alcohol, 3,059 liters liquor and 47 fur­naces were recovered from the arrested drug dealers.

The Pakpattan police also ar­rested an inter-provincial drug smuggling gang, which involved smuggling of drugs from Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab, during the current operation, and more than 126 kg drugs were also recovered. The DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that, according to the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, crackdown was ongoing against drug dealers across the Punjab and would remain in progress to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the society.

The Pakpattan Police was striving hard to save its young generation from drugs, he add­ed and said that all resources were being used to wipe out this menace. He appealed to the citi­zens to Identify the elements in­volved in this disgraceful busi­ness, so that strict action could be taken against them.