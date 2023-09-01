Pakpattan police arrest 764 drug peddlers, recover drugs worth Rs45m

LAHORE - The Pakpattan police arrested 764 drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth 45 million during the last four months.
According to the spokesman, on the direction of IG Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar, the police during the grand operations against drug peddlers in the district seized 433 kg hashish, 84 kg opium, 4 kg herion, 52 grams ice, 9,291 liters alcohol, 3,059 liters liquor and 47 furnaces were recovered from the arrested drug dealers.
The Pakpattan police also arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggling gang, which involved smuggling of drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab, during the current operation, and more than 126 kg drugs were also recovered. The DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that, according to the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, crackdown was ongoing against drug dealers across the Punjab and would remain in progress to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the society.
The Pakpattan Police was striving hard to save its young generation from drugs, he added and said that all resources were being used to wipe out this menace. He appealed to the citizens to Identify the elements involved in this disgraceful business, so that strict action could be taken against them.