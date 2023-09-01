“A great building must begin with the unmeasurable, must go through measurable means when it is being designed, and in the end must be unmeasurable.”

–Louis Kahn

The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, located in present-day Turkey, was an ancient tomb built for Mausolus, a Carian ruler during the 4th century BC. Considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, this grandiose monument showcased intricate sculptural reliefs and architectural magnificence. Although the original structure no longer stands, its influence can be seen in subsequent mausoleums and tombs. The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus serves as a testament to ancient craftsmanship and the desire to leave a lasting legacy in the form of monumental architecture.