Protests against inflated power bills continue

ISLAMABAD - Protests and demonstrations against rising inflation continued across the country on Thursday, with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) calling a shutterdown strike on September 2.
The JI has announced that the party will be approaching the Supreme Court to seek judicial assistance over the rising electricity costs while the incumbent government burdens the public with conditions imposed by the IMF.
In various cities across the country, protests were held on the call of traders associations, according to Express News.
In Lahore, over 200 men and women gathered near Harbanspura bridge to demonstrate against rising costs of living, and blocked Canal Road. Read Power protests refuse to die down The Lahore CTO directed the relevant district authorities to reach the site and provide alternate routes to citizens facing inconvenience in commute. In Gujar Khan, citizens protesting against rising electricity bills and imposition of unannounced levies blocked GT road, inconveniencing vehicular traffic. Protests in Okara city were also held. With traders body representative Sheikh Riaz Anwar called on the government to immediately withdraw taxes included in electricity bills. Murree A shutter-down strike was also observed in Murree at the call of Central Anjuman Traders body against rising electricity costs. Transporters too announced a wheel-jam strike in support of the traders’ protest call. Demonstrations at various points of Vihari, Chistian, Multan cities were also witnessed in these three districts with protesters gathering at the calls of traders, JI and lawyers. The protesters also gathered at the Kacheri Chowk in Multan. Similar demonstrations were also held in Haveli Lakha and DG Khan cities with shutter-down strikes observed in both areas on the call of All Pakistan Anjuman Traders. In Bahawalnagar, children enrolled in Chak Madrassa were brought out on the streets to demonstrate against rising costs of living. In Swabi, protests were held at various points, including the office of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).