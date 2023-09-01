Protests against inflated power bills continue

ISLAMABAD - Protests and demon­strations against ris­ing inflation contin­ued across the country on Thursday, with Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI) call­ing a shutterdown strike on September 2.

The JI has announced that the party will be approaching the Su­preme Court to seek ju­dicial assistance over the rising electricity costs while the incum­bent government bur­dens the public with conditions imposed by the IMF.

In various cities across the country, pro­tests were held on the call of traders associa­tions, according to Ex­press News.

In Lahore, over 200 men and women gath­ered near Harbanspura bridge to demonstrate against rising costs of living, and blocked Ca­nal Road. Read Power protests refuse to die down The Lahore CTO directed the relevant district authorities to reach the site and pro­vide alternate routes to citizens facing incon­venience in commute. In Gujar Khan, citizens protesting against ris­ing electricity bills and imposition of unan­nounced levies blocked GT road, inconvenienc­ing vehicular traffic. Protests in Okara city were also held. With traders body represen­tative Sheikh Riaz An­war called on the gov­ernment to immediately withdraw taxes includ­ed in electricity bills. Murree A shutter-down strike was also ob­served in Murree at the call of Central Anjuman Traders body against rising electricity costs. Transporters too an­nounced a wheel-jam strike in support of the traders’ protest call. Demonstrations at var­ious points of Vihari, Chistian, Multan cit­ies were also witnessed in these three districts with protesters gather­ing at the calls of trad­ers, JI and lawyers. The protesters also gathered at the Kacheri Chowk in Multan. Similar demon­strations were also held in Haveli Lakha and DG Khan cities with shut­ter-down strikes ob­served in both areas on the call of All Paki­stan Anjuman Traders. In Bahawalnagar, chil­dren enrolled in Chak Madrassa were brought out on the streets to demonstrate against rising costs of living. In Swabi, protests were held at various points, including the office of Water and Power De­velopment Authority (WAPDA).