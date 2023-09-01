Friday, September 01, 2023
PSCA, Police arrest two gangsters

September 01, 2023
LAHORE   -  Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority conducted another successful joint operation in Tibbi City area on Thursday and arrested two members of a gang. They recovered a sto­len motorcycle, digital camera, pistol, and cash from their pos­session. A case has been regis­tered against the accused.

ASP Sidra Khan revealed that preliminary investigations have unveiled a string of inci­dents perpetrated by the ac­cused across various areas of Lahore. The ongoing targeted operations, facilitated by the surveillance coverage of Safe City cameras, aim to curb criminal activities. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the emergency helpline 15.

