PTDC to launch cleanliness awareness campaign at tourist spots

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has announced that it will launch a cleanliness awareness campaign at various tourist spots across the country.

The campaign will be aimed at ensuring a neat and green environment at tourist spots to attract a maximum number of tourists.

The PTDC Spokesperson said that the campaign would be initiated soon and would involve volunteers collecting wrappers, shopping bags, beverage bottles, disposable crockery and other items that were a big cause of pollution.

He said that the campaign would also focus on educating people about the importance of cleanliness and the need to avoid littering at tourist spots.

The PTDC’s decision to launch a cleanliness awareness campaign is a welcome move. Tourist spots in Pakistan are often dirty and polluted, which can deter tourists from visiting. The PTDC’s campaign will help to improve the cleanliness of tourist spots and make them more attractive to visitors.

The PTDC’s campaign should be supported by other government agencies and by the general public. Everyone has a role to play in keeping Pakistan’s tourist spots clean and green.