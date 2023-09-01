 Saudi envoy calls on commerce minister

ISLAMABAD - Am­bassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey met the Caretaker Federal Minister for Com­merce and Industries and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz here on Thursday. Both the dignitaries affirmed strong bilateral trade, ties and mu­tual cooperation between the two brotherly coun­tries, according to a press release issued here. During the meeting, Ambassador Nawaf extended congratu­lations to Dr Gohar on his recent appointment and conveyed warm regards from Saudi Arabia’s Custo­dian of Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Moham­med Bin Salman. Dr Gohar discussed the strong his­torical ties between Paki­stan and Saudi Arabia, ex­pressing gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s consistent support of Pakistan’s economic sta­bility and growth. The min­ister commended the Saudi leadership’s visionary ap­proach and assured Ambas­sador Nawaf of Pakistan’s unwavering partnership and reliability. The ambas­sador emphasized the fra­ternal bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, char­acterized by mutual trust and cooperation on various bilateral and regional mat­ters of common concern.