Section 144 imposed at exams premises

HYDERABAD-Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch through a notification has imposed section 144 CrPc at the examination centre of tehsil Moro. Section 144 would remain imposed from September 1 to 5 during the Spring Semester Final Examination of Allama Iqbal Open University. Section 144 CrPc has been imposed to prevent the use of unfair means during exam, entry of non-concerned persons at the exam centre except candidates appearing at the exam and use of Photostat machines in the limits of exam centre. The area police have been directed to initiate legal against violators of section 144 CrPc under section 188 PPC. It may be mentioned that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naushehroferoze through a letter had recommended the commissioner to impose section 144 at the examination centre.