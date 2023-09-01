Friday, September 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Services of schoolteacher lauded

AHMAD JUNAID
September 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   A ceremony was held to hon­our the services rendered by teacher Liaquat Silhari on his retirement after 35 years of service at Govern­ment Pilot, Jamia and Mus­lim High School English Department. Gifts were presented to Silhari by the staff and old students. The teacher was paid rich trib­utes on his meritorious services rendered for the institution. Addressing on the occasion, Silhari said as a teacher he discharged his duties with devotion and dedication in educating the children and he was re­warded for this. He said he was proud that his students were successfully doing their work with good inten­tions in every field of life. President Old Boys Associa­tion Junaid Aftab, secretary Irfan Khan, assistant con­troller examinations Shams Wazir Hussain, media am­bassador Zafar and other students were present on the occasion.

Tags:

AHMAD JUNAID

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1693460416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023