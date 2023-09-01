Services of schoolteacher lauded

SIALKOT - A ceremony was held to hon­our the services rendered by teacher Liaquat Silhari on his retirement after 35 years of service at Govern­ment Pilot, Jamia and Mus­lim High School English Department. Gifts were presented to Silhari by the staff and old students. The teacher was paid rich trib­utes on his meritorious services rendered for the institution. Addressing on the occasion, Silhari said as a teacher he discharged his duties with devotion and dedication in educating the children and he was re­warded for this. He said he was proud that his students were successfully doing their work with good inten­tions in every field of life. President Old Boys Associa­tion Junaid Aftab, secretary Irfan Khan, assistant con­troller examinations Shams Wazir Hussain, media am­bassador Zafar and other students were present on the occasion.