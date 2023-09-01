Services of schoolteacher lauded

SIALKOT - A ceremony was held to honour the services rendered by teacher Liaquat Silhari on his retirement after 35 years of service at Government Pilot, Jamia and Muslim High School English Department. Gifts were presented to Silhari by the staff and old students. The teacher was paid rich tributes on his meritorious services rendered for the institution. Addressing on the occasion, Silhari said as a teacher he discharged his duties with devotion and dedication in educating the children and he was rewarded for this. He said he was proud that his students were successfully doing their work with good intentions in every field of life. President Old Boys Association Junaid Aftab, secretary Irfan Khan, assistant controller examinations Shams Wazir Hussain, media ambassador Zafar and other students were present on the occasion.