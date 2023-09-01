Sh Saad Nomani performs Qirat at Governor’s House

LAHORE - Sheikh Saad Nomani, the miracle reciter of the Holy Quran from Madina, performed Qirat (recitation of the Holy Quran) at the historic Darbar Hall of the Governor’s House, here on Thursday. Visit­ing Lahore on the invitation of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, Sheikh Saad Nomani is of Pakistani descent and lives in the Holy city of Madi­na where he teaches at the Mas­jid-e-Nabvi. He has the unique ability to render recitation in the manner of 99 world renowned qaris. Sheikh Qari Saad Nomani recited Holy Quran in the man­ner of different Qurra at the Darbar Hall and mesmerized the audience with his miraculous recitation of the Quran. The audi­ence listened to the qiraat with rapt attention. Qari Ahmed Mian Thanvi, Hafiz Abdul Wahab Ro­pri, Maulana Muhammad Umer Makki, Mufti Intikhab Alam Noo­ru, former MPA Majid Zahoor, renowned Qurra and Naat Kha­wan were conspicuous among the audience. The Governor Punjab welcomed Sheikh Qari Saad Nomani to the corridors of Governor’s House, adding his presence was a moment of hon­or and blessedness. Sheikh Saad Nomani stressed the need to in­troduce Quranic education to the children at an early age, adding that Quran is the path to success and redemption in this world and the life hereafter. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presented souvenirs to Sheikh Qari Saad Nomani at the end of the ceremony.