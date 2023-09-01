Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail dismissed by ATC

The Counter-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday dismissed interim bail granted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi

According to details, ATC dismissed the interim bail of Qureshi in two cases registered against him at Kahna police station, over no-show.

ATC Judge Abu-Al-Hassnat announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

Earlier, Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari, filed two different pleas in the court seeking a day exemption from the court appearance and summon notice for his client as currently he is in jail in a cipher case.

Bukhari pleaded with the court to extend interim remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi as he is in jail, but the plea was dismissed.

On the other hand, Prosecutor General Raja Naveed opposed the pleas and requested the court to dismiss the interim bail of the former foreign minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi is currently in jail in a case related to a cipher probe.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief and vice chairman were booked for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cipher’.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary.