Six dealers booked for recycling hospital waste

KHANEWAL/ FAISALABAD - The district administration has got cases registered against six junk dealers on illegal sale and purchase of dangerous hospital waste and issued notices to over a dozen private hospitals on violation of waste management law.
Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, while presiding over a meeting of waste management committee, ordered health and environmental protection department (EPD) on Thursday to speed up action against elements involved in practices that could cause harm to human health.
Sindhu ordered that junkmen involved in recycling the hospital waste should be dealt with iron hands.
Assistant Director, EPD Sarfraz Anjum informed that two incinerators were operational in the district to destroy dangerous waste.
The meeting was attended by officials of EPD, health, livestock departments besides PMA officials and representatives of private incinerators.
FOUR FACTORIES SEALED OVER POLLUTION
The district environment department sealed four factories during a special drive launched against smoke emitting factories.
Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Nawaz on Thursday said that the department teams inspected 35 factories overall and gave a deadline of one week for rectifying the tools used to control smoke for the safety of the environment.
The teams also imposed fines of Rs 300,000 on various other factories. They registered cases against 15 kiln owners running without zigzag technology, sealed two and fined Rs 500.000.
The squads also challaned 66,000 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 45,400 on them.