Six dealers booked for recycling hospital waste

KHANEWAL/ FAISALABAD - The district administration has got cases registered against six junk dealers on illegal sale and purchase of dangerous hospi­tal waste and issued notices to over a dozen private hospitals on violation of waste manage­ment law.

Deputy commissioner Was­eem Hamid Sindhu, while pre­siding over a meeting of waste management committee, or­dered health and environmental protection department (EPD) on Thursday to speed up action against elements involved in practices that could cause harm to human health.

Sindhu ordered that junkmen involved in recycling the hospi­tal waste should be dealt with iron hands.

Assistant Director, EPD Sarfraz Anjum informed that two inciner­ators were operational in the dis­trict to destroy dangerous waste.

The meeting was attended by officials of EPD, health, livestock departments besides PMA offi­cials and representatives of pri­vate incinerators.

FOUR FACTORIES SEALED OVER POLLUTION

The district environment department sealed four fac­tories during a special drive launched against smoke emit­ting factories.

Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Nawaz on Thurs­day said that the department teams inspected 35 factories overall and gave a deadline of one week for rectifying the tools used to control smoke for the safety of the environment.

The teams also imposed fines of Rs 300,000 on vari­ous other factories. They reg­istered cases against 15 kiln owners running without zig­zag technology, sealed two and fined Rs 500.000.

The squads also challaned 66,000 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 45,400 on them.