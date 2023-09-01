Solangi takes notice of alleged police torture on journalist

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Mur­taza Solangi has taken notice of the alleged torture and ar­rest of Fayyaz Zafar, a senior journalist from Swat. Discuss­ing the incident with relevant authorities, he emphasized the importance of conducting an impartial investigation into the incident. The caretaker feder­al minister of information has sought a report of the torture and arrest of Fayyaz Zafar, said a press release. He asserted that the authority of the office must not be employed to sti­fle the voice of journalists. He affirmed his commitment to closely monitor the progress of Fayyaz Zafar’s case. The In­formation Minister said the government firmly believed in freedom of expression and media, in accordance with the constitution.