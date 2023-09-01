Solar system installed in Landi Kotal sub-jail

Khyber - In a significant development, a complete solar system has been installed at the Landi Kotal sub-jail. This initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the prisoners and mitigate potential security issues.

Due to severe power load shedding during the ongoing summer season, prisoners were enduring extreme hardships in the scorching heat. The situation garnered attention from local media, prompting the government and concerned authorities to take action.

Bilal Khan, Superintendent of the subjail in Landi Kotal, emphasized the dire need for the solar system, given the excessive power outages that had exacerbated the inmates’ difficulties. The installation of the solar system is expected to resolve the electricity issues in the sub-jail, providing much-needed relief.

Local tribesmen lauded the provincial government for taking prompt action and providing a proper solar system for the Landi Kotal sub-jail.