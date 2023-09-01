Friday, September 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Khyber gunfight

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Khyber gunfight
Web Desk
9:44 PM | September 01, 2023
National

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and a terrorist was killed during an intense exchange of fire in general area of general area of Tirah, Khyber.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the exchange of fire occurred on night between August 31 and September 1.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in killing of one terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians,” read the statement.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Havildar Muntazir Shah, resident of Sawabi.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the military’s media wing said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023