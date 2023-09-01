Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Khyber gunfight

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and a terrorist was killed during an intense exchange of fire in general area of general area of Tirah, Khyber.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the exchange of fire occurred on night between August 31 and September 1.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in killing of one terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians,” read the statement.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Havildar Muntazir Shah, resident of Sawabi.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the military’s media wing said.