Sutlej River flood continues to recede after displacing 162,000 people in Bahawalpur

LAHORE/BAHAWALPUR - A spokesperson for the Punjab Di­saster Management Authority said Thursday that the flood situation in Sutlej River was diffusing signifi­cantly. In a statement, he said the flood situation is medium to low lev­el at all the three points in Punjab.

He said that the flow of water at Ganda Singh is 74,390 cusecs, at Head Islam the flow was recorded at 77022 cusecs while there is moder­ate level flooding at Head Suleman­ki. The spokesperson said that the flow of water in other rivers of Pun­jab is normal. He said relief activities are going on in flood affected areas and the rescue operation will con­tinue until the rehabilitation and re­lief of the affected areas.

The spokesperson said citizens could seek help in case of emergen­cy by calling PDMA’s helpline 1129.

The high-level flood in the Sutlej River after India released water into it, over 162,000 people fled their ar­eas in Bahawalpur while standing crops on over 57,000 acres of land have been devastated, Rescue 1122 sources said on Thursday.

They said that standing crops in­cluding the maze, cotton, fodder and others have been inundated after flood water entered rural areas near the Sutlej River belt, causing farmers losses worth billions of rupees.

Referring to the preliminary esti­mate and survey conducted by the offi­cials of the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 Bahawal­pur, over 3,500 houses were badly damaged by flood water. “The flood water wreaked havoc in 79 mauza jaat of Bahawalpur, causing complete dev­astation in three mauza jaat and par­tial damages in 69 mauza jaat,” they added. They said that the District Emergency Officer, Dr Baqir Hussain remained present at flood relief camps set up by the Rescue 1122 and the dis­trict management. They said that the rescue staff, boats and ambulances also rescued hundreds of people from flooded areas to safer places. The res­cued people included 187 men, 144 women, 219 children and 51 newborn babies,” they said, adding that 205 cat­tle were also evacuated to safer places.