Tahir Bhatti takes charge as President/CEO ZTBL

ISLAMABAD-Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti on Thursday took over as President/CEO Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL).

Bhatti is high profile banker with his experience spanning over 35 years in almost all major areas of banking with large and mid-tier financial institutions. He has been part of senior management teams of Askari Bank, ABL and Faisal Bank.

Prior to joining ZTBL, Bhatti served as President/CEO Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd, the oldest financial institution in country dealing in agriculture.

Bhatti is MBA from IBA Lahore and M. Com from Hailey College of Commerce Lahore. He is also qualified DCMA (Gold Medalist) and fellow of Institute of Bankers in Pakistan (IBP). He is certified director from IBA Karachi and remained on Board of Faysal Asset Management Ltd, ABL Asset Management and Board of Studies of Punjab University for Commerce education.

Bhatti is also recipient of various professional trainings and courses both local and international with top-notched institutions including ‘High Impact Leadership Program’ at Columbia Business School, New York, USA