Taylor Swift brings record-breaking concert to big screen

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift is bringing her “Eras Tour” to a movie theatre near you starting this October, the singer announced in an Instagram post Thursday morning. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote, adding that starting on October 13, the “concert film” is coming to theaters in North America – and tickets are already on sale. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift added, before quoting a special chant from her popular “Reputation” era song “Delicate” that’s become a custom at each “Eras” show. Her announcement was accompanied by the trailer for the concert film, which was captured at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during her six-night residency at the venue that capped off the domestic leg of her tour earlier this month. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” will play in AMC Theaters on their IMAX screens, and will run at least four showtimes per day in the United States, Canada and Mexico on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to a news release. The film will also screen at Regal and Cinemark theaters.