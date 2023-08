KARACHI-As part of its ‘Annual Business Calendar’ (2023-24), the TDAP in collaboration with the Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture (IVS) organized a workshop/dialogue session on “ Textile Crafts and the Creative Economy” at the TDAP Headquarters, Karachi. Prof Shehnaz Ismail & Asiah Seemab along with Sana Maqbool and Ehtesham Ansari presented their innovative ideas before more than 60 participants who attended the seminar in person and many witnessed the same through hyber mode.