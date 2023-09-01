Tessori meets Nawaz in London

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori Friday said that Nawaz Sharif was concerned about Pakistan's current economic and political situation.

After a meeting with former prime minister in London, Tessori stated that Nawaz Sharif mentioned that during his tenure in 2017, the electricity bill was around Rs1500 to Rs2000.

Tessori said that a detailed discussion took place regarding the country's economic reforms, and the decision of Nawaz Sharif's return will be made by his party.

Tessori further stated that Nawaz Sharif emphasised the accountability of those responsible for the current state of affairs in the country, as the former PM and PTI chief had not implemented any economic policies during his three and a half years in power.

The governor further remarked that the PTI chairman had broken the hearts of the Pakistani people by making false promises, and he was solely responsible for the current situation of the country.