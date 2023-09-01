 The healthcare system

Perhaps the most overlooked issue in Pakistan is our failing healthcare system. Despite having thousands of trained doctors, nurses, and other medical experts,
Our country’s blatant and odious position is in front of us and surely can’t be jettisoned. The people should understand that, as much as our country’s politics may matter, everything (including our economy) relies on how our healthcare system is maintained. In February 2023, the WHO (World Health Organisation) ranked Pakistan 124th out of the 169 countries included in the survey. This leads us to the conclusion that 73.37% of the world has a better medical system compared to Pakistan.
There are many reasons for the country’s drastic situation, all under the same subheading: the unstable economy. Due to the large $80 billion foreign debt loan Pakistan still has to pay, money cannot be funded for proper medical appliances. Thus, most of the machinery found in hospitals is archaic, making the healthcare industry worse without expensive and progressive machinery. Hospitals run by the government tend to have worse and inadequate equipment, making the poor even more unfortunate. Furthermore, proper health insurance cannot be facilitated. We may have approximately 1200 hospitals with experienced medical professionals, but the majority of these hospitals stand behind those in other countries.
It should further be taken into consideration that one of the main reasons for Pakistan’s faltering healthcare system is hygiene. According to reports from UNICEF, 53,000 children under the age of 5 die annually due to diarrhoea and other similar diseases. The primary reason behind this is the lack of proper sanitary health care. Moreover, as a country, we need to decrease our mortality rate. Pakistan may have the fifth largest population, with 64% of the population under the age of 18, but what is the significance of this if some of them are sick and can work extensively for our future?
As a nation, it is our job to increase awareness on such matters and to fight corruption in such sensitive places. Hospitals in both the public and private sectors should be given proper equipment to withstand such issues. Instead of sending medical graduates to become doctors, we should promote research. It may not seem valuable at the time, but it will allow our country to compete in terms of science and analysis.
ZAINAB MUZAFFAR,
Lahore.