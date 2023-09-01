 The healthcare system

Perhaps the most overlooked issue in Pakistan is our failing healthcare system. Despite hav­ing thousands of trained doctors, nurses, and other medical experts,

Our country’s blatant and odious position is in front of us and sure­ly can’t be jettisoned. The people should understand that, as much as our country’s politics may mat­ter, everything (including our econ­omy) relies on how our healthcare system is maintained. In February 2023, the WHO (World Health Or­ganisation) ranked Pakistan 124th out of the 169 countries includ­ed in the survey. This leads us to the conclusion that 73.37% of the world has a better medical system compared to Pakistan.

There are many reasons for the country’s drastic situation, all un­der the same subheading: the un­stable economy. Due to the large $80 billion foreign debt loan Pak­istan still has to pay, money can­not be funded for proper medical appliances. Thus, most of the ma­chinery found in hospitals is ar­chaic, making the healthcare in­dustry worse without expensive and progressive machinery. Hospi­tals run by the government tend to have worse and inadequate equip­ment, making the poor even more unfortunate. Furthermore, proper health insurance cannot be facili­tated. We may have approximately 1200 hospitals with experienced medical professionals, but the ma­jority of these hospitals stand be­hind those in other countries.

It should further be taken into consideration that one of the main reasons for Pakistan’s faltering healthcare system is hygiene. Ac­cording to reports from UNICEF, 53,000 children under the age of 5 die annually due to diarrhoea and other similar diseases. The prima­ry reason behind this is the lack of proper sanitary health care. More­over, as a country, we need to de­crease our mortality rate. Pakistan may have the fifth largest popula­tion, with 64% of the population under the age of 18, but what is the significance of this if some of them are sick and can work exten­sively for our future?

As a nation, it is our job to in­crease awareness on such mat­ters and to fight corruption in such sensitive places. Hospitals in both the public and private sectors should be given proper equipment to withstand such issues. Instead of sending medical graduates to become doctors, we should pro­mote research. It may not seem valuable at the time, but it will al­low our country to compete in terms of science and analysis.

ZAINAB MUZAFFAR,

Lahore.