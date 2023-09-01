Tour packages launched for families, females in KP

Peshawar - Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, the caretaker Minister for Tourism, Museum, Archaeology, and Information in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has launched tour packages specifically designed for families and females. The initiative falls under the purview of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

The launch event was attended by various officials, including KPCTA’s Director General Barkatullah, General Manager of Planning and Marketing KPCTA Hayat Ali Shah, General Manager of Culture Sajjad Hameed, and the Commandant of Tourism Police.

The tour packages include a City Tour priced at Rs 3,000 per person, a Takhtbahi tour at Rs 1,000 per person, and a Khanpur Lake tour at Rs 3,500 per person.

During the ceremony, the caretaker Minister highlighted KPCTA’s efforts to introduce a bus service that will enable tourists to visit and enjoy famous tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and historic places in Peshawar City. The City Tour will encompass visits to Sethi House, Namak Mandi, the Museum, Ghor Ghatri, and other renowned locations.

Additionally, KPCTA has arranged various recreational events, including paragliding, boating, and jet skiing at Khanpur Lake, in addition to organizing tours to picturesque locations within the province.

Barrister Kakakhel praised KPCTA’s endeavours to promote tourism and facilitate visitors, noting that the hospitality of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is well-known worldwide. He also highlighted government efforts to improve the law-and-order situation in the province, which will contribute to attracting foreign tourists. Work is also underway on historic Buddhist sites.