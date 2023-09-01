Travis Scott announces his first tour since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy

HOUSTON - Travis Scott is gearing up to again take the stage nearly two years after the Astroworld tragedy, his ill-fated Houston concert that left 10 dead and hundreds injured in 2021. On Wednesday, the rapper announced that his “Utopia – Circus Maximus” tour will kick off on October 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina and culminate in Toronto, Canada in December after playing in a total of 28 North American cities, according to a news release. The tour follows Scott’s live performance at the Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy earlier this month, which sold out 60,000 tickets in two days and sparked fears of an earthquake. The announcement marks Scott’s first official tour since the deadly Astroworld Festival, a concert the rapper both organized and headlined.